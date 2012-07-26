July 26 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No.
2 oil producer and refiner, reported a 13 percent fall in
second-quarter profit due to lower crude prices and higher
maintenance activities.
Net income fell to C$635 million ($622.9 million), or 75
Canadian cents per share, from C$726 million, or 85 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue and other income for the company, best known
for its dominant position in the Alberta oil sands and national
chain of Esso gas stations, fell to C$7.51 billion from C$7.77
billion, in the year-ago period.
In the April-June quarter, U.S. crude oil prices fell
9 percent from the last year to average $93 per barrel.
($1 = 1.0195 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)