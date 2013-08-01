Aug 1 Imperial Oil Ltd's second-quarter
profit nearly halved as the company took a non-cash charge of
C$264 million related to the planned conversion of its refinery
in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
Net income for the oil producer and refiner fell to C$327
million ($318 million), or 38 Canadian cents per share, from
C$635 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue and other income rose 6 percent to C$7.96
billion.
Imperial, controlled by Exxon Mobil Corp, said in
June it was unable to find a buyer for its refinery in Nova
Scotia and would instead convert it into a terminal operation.
The refinery is Imperial's least-profitable operation as it
uses high-priced imported crude oil.