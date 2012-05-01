* Deal valued at $203 mln, including debt
* Louis Dreyfus sees deal to push diversification
May 1 Privately held Louis Dreyfus Commodities
LLC said one of its subsidiaries agreed to acquire Imperial
Sugar Co for about $78 million, as the commodity
company looks to diversify into refining and distribution.
At $6.35 per share, the offer represents a 57 percent
premium to Imperial Sugar's closing stock price on Monday.
Including debt, the all-cash deal is worth $203 million, the
companies said in a statement.
"This transaction is an important step forward in our plan
to grow and diversify our global sugar activities from sugar
cane crushing and international sugar trading into sugar
refining and distribution," Louis Dreyfus Commodities Chief
Executive Mikael Morn said.
