UPDATE 1-Direct Line sees little 2017 profit impact from discount rate change-CFO
* RBC analyst says performance better than expected (Recasts with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
LONDON Nov 5 Imperial Tobacco Group Chief Executive Officer Alison Cooper is not assuming there will be any improvement in economic conditions this fiscal year, she told reporters on Tuesday.
"Clearly one can hope," she said, noting that 2014 performance would be driven by investments in the business rather than any market turnaround.
Cooper also said the company was launching two electronic cigarette products in fiscal 2014, but declined to give details.
* RBC analyst says performance better than expected (Recasts with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
March 7 Britain's Ashtead Group Plc stuck by its annual earnings forecast on Tuesday as strong growth in the industrial equipment hire company's main North American market and a weaker British pound helped it to an 8 percent rise in third-quarter profits.
LONDON, March 7 British insurer Direct Line reported a 22 percent fall in full-year operating profit on Tuesday, after the government changed the way personal injury claims are calculated, pushing up lump sum payments.