UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Dec 12 Imperial Tobacco, the world's fourth-largest cigarette group, has lost a legal bid to overturn a Scottish government ban on the display of cigarettes.
Britain's Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the British company's claim that the Scottish government had exceeded its powers by approving the prohibition, which also outlaws cigarette vending machines.
Imperial, whose brands include Davidoff, JPS and Lambert & Butler, had said the Scottish legislation trespassed on areas that were reserved for the British government.
The court, Britain's highest, said Scotland's 2010 Tobacco Act was "not outside the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament".
Scotland had planned to introduce the ban in April this year as a public health measure to help stop young people taking up smoking. Implementation was delayed by Imperial Tobacco's legal challenges.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources