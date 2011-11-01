* Annual earnings 188p/share vs forecast 187.7p
* Spain now in a more stable position
* Sees better year in Spain during 2012
* Other areas mitigate decline in Spain
* Shares down 1 pct in UK, FTSE down 2.6 pct
(Adds further comment from CEO, updates shares)
By David Jones
LONDON, Nov 1 Imperial Tobacco , the
world's fourth biggest cigarette group, sounded an upbeat note
for its Spanish market after the ending of a price war and
posted a 5 percent rise in group annual earnings in line with
forecasts.
Chief Executive Alison Cooper was more confident for the
group overall next year as cigarette volumes started to recover
and Germany posted a robust result while growth in emerging
markets, such as Russia and Taiwan, offset the pain in Spain.
"We are seeing a more stable position in Spain with prices
back or above those seen at the start of this year, so we see a
better year in Spain in 2012," Cooper told a conference call.
She added that tough trading conditions had accelerated the
long-term trend towards cheaper cigarettes where Imperial was
well position with a string of value brands and the world's
biggest fine cut loose tobacco business.
Cooper said the overall business was resilient with its key
four brands -- upmarket Davidoff, mid-priced Gauloises Blondes
and value brands West and JPS -- seeing annual volumes up 4
percent while its Gold Leaf and Golden Virginia fine cut
business saw a similar volume rise.
"The downturn has accelerated the trend to value and plays
to our total tobacco portfolio," she said.
Imperial, market leader in Spain with a near 30 percent
share from brands like Fortuna, Ducados and Nobel, suffered a
sharp fall in Iberian profits from the price war before the four
main cigarette players called a ceasefire in September.
Imperial's Spanish volumes were down 13 percent, leading to
a 25-percent fall in country profit which accounts for nearly a
tenth of group earnings. Spain is Imperial's third most
profitable market after Britain and Germany.
Cooper said the group helped mitigate the impact of Spain
with gains elsewhere in the European Union and strong growth in
the emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle
East and Asia Pacific.
The Bristol-based group, which also makes Lambert & Butler
and Embassy cigarettes, reported adjusted earnings rose to 188
pence a share for the year to end-September largely in line with
the 187.7p predicted by Reuters SmartEstimates and also with a
company-compiled consensus.
The annual dividend increased 13 percent to 95.1 pence a
share, raising its payout ratio from earnings to 50.6 percent.
"On balance, Imperial navigated relatively well through
difficult trading conditions in Spain," said analyst Rogerio
Fujimori at brokers Credit Suisse.
Imperial shares, after an initial rise, dipped 1 percent to
2,251 pence compared with a 2.6 percent fall in the FTSE 100
index by 1500 GMT.
The group, which sells over 340 billion cigarettes annually,
said volumes dipped 1.5 percent due largely to Spain, but price
increases lifted sales by 2 percent at 6.9 billion pounds.
Ex-Spain, volumes were flat and revenues up 4 percent.
Spain's economic woes, an excise tax rises and a smoking ban
in public places sparked a price war led by Marlboro-maker
Philip Morris earlier this year but ended in September
when Imperial raised its cigarette prices, alongside price rises
by the world's three biggest players -- Philip Morris, British
American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco .
Imperial shares have risen over the last six weeks to have
performed in line with larger peer BAT during 2011, but Imperial
trades at a discount, at 11 times 2012 forecast earnings
compared to BAT on 13.6.
BAT is favoured by many investors due to its 50-50 balance
of business from mature and emerging market, while around 65
percent of Imperial's business still comes from mature markets.
.
(Editing by David Cowell)