By Paul Sandle
LONDON Aug 15 Imperial Tobacco Group,
the world's No. 4 cigarette maker, stuck to its full-year
earnings guidance on Thursday, counting on cost cuts to offset
falling sales from economic downturn and smuggling in its main
European markets.
Shares in the company rose more than 4 percent, despite
sales falling 7 percent in the first nine months of 2013 and
missing analysts' forecasts, after Chief Executive Alison Cooper
said expectations were unchanged and that cost cuts would
deliver savings of 30 million pounds ($46.6 million) this year.
"We continue to focus on maximising opportunities for our
total tobacco portfolio in the EU against a backdrop of weak
industry volumes and are driving good in-market performances in
Asia-Pacific and Africa and Middle East, with our share
improving in many markets," Cooper said.
The company said in April that growth in its earnings per
share (EPS) would be towards the lower end of its 4-8 percent
target range, which would result in EPS of at least 209 pence.
Consensus, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, is 209.6p.
Imperial, whose biggest markets in Europe are Britain,
Germany and Spain, reported stick equivalent volume - a measure
which includes loose tobacco as well as ready-made cigarettes -
and revenue declines of 7 percent and 3 percent respectively.
That compares with volume decline of 5.9 percent in the
first half. Stripping out the impact of destocking and currency
fluctuations, volumes fell 5 percent and revenue 1 percent.
The group's shares have fallen 9 percent since the start of
the year, underperforming sector peer British American Tobacco
(BAT) by 19 percent.
Ronnie Chopra, a strategist at TradeNext, said: "There is
relief in the market that they are sticking to their year-end
expectations and results are not worse."
Imperial said its big brands - Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes,
West and JPS - were outperforming the market. It estimated
European Union industry volumes fell 6 percent over the period.
Analyst Owen Bennett at Nomura, however, said the group's
performance at those brands was trailing BAT.
"Key strategic brands were down (4 percent on a reported
basis in the nine months), that implies over 10 percent in the
quarter," he said. "Considering they are putting all their focus
on key strategic brands, that raises questions."
Imperial Tobacco also said it would launch its first
e-cigarette via its subsidiary Fontem Ventures in 2014.
Electronic cigarettes, battery-powered metal tubes that turn
nicotine-laced liquid into vapour, are gaining popularity among
smokers trying to quit. BAT set up Nicoventures in 2011 to
develop such products.