LONDON, March 29 Britain's Imperial Tobacco , the world's fourth-biggest cigarette group, saw strong sales and profit growth in the first three months of 2012 as conditions in Spain, Ukraine and the United States improved to push its half-year sales up 3 percent.

Imperial, whose cigarette brands include Davidoff, West, Gauloises and JPS, said on Thursday that cigarette volumes in its October-March half-year period fell 4 percent, with price rises helping sales to see growth.

The Bristol-based company said in a trading update that its financial performance was in line with its expectations for its year to end-September 2012, as it prepares to announce its half year results to end-March on May 1.

The group, which sells over 340 billion cigarettes annually, had already warned sales fell 1 percent and volumes were down 7 percent in its October-December 2011 first quarter due to a tough a Spanish market, Syrian sanctions and destocking in Ukraine and the U.S..

