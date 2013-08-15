LONDON Aug 15 Imperial Tobacco Group
said its volumes fell by 7 percent in the first nine months as
it continued to be hurt by austerity measures, rising
unemployment and illicit trade in Europe.
The British company, which makes Gauloises, Davidoff, West
and JPS cigarettes, said its reported stick equivalent volume
declined 7 percent, against 5.9 percent in the first half, while
reported revenue was down 3 percent.
Chief Executive Alison Cooper said the group's full-year
expectations remained unchanged.
The group said in April that growth in its earnings per
share would be towards the lower end of its 4-8 percent target
range.
Imperial's shares have fallen 9 percent since the start of
the year, underperforming its bigger rival BAT by 19
percent.