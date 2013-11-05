UPDATE 1-Direct Line sees little 2017 profit impact from discount rate change-CFO
* RBC analyst says performance better than expected (Recasts with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
LONDON Nov 5 Imperial Tobacco Group, the world's No. 4 tobacco company, posted higher full-year earnings on Tuesday despite a dip in revenue and said its chairman was stepping down.
The company reported adjusted earnings of 210.7 pence per share in fiscal 2013, up from 201.0 pence per share in 2012.
Group revenue fell to 28.27 billion pounds in 2013, from 28.57 billion pounds in 2012.
The company also said its chairman Iain Napier would retire from the board of directors following its annual general meeting on Feb. 5. Napier will be succeeded by Deputy Chairman Mark Williamson.
* RBC analyst says performance better than expected (Recasts with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
March 7 Britain's Ashtead Group Plc stuck by its annual earnings forecast on Tuesday as strong growth in the industrial equipment hire company's main North American market and a weaker British pound helped it to an 8 percent rise in third-quarter profits.
LONDON, March 7 British insurer Direct Line reported a 22 percent fall in full-year operating profit on Tuesday, after the government changed the way personal injury claims are calculated, pushing up lump sum payments.