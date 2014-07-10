July 10 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc
* Offer price for Logista
* Announces successful pricing of IPO of Compañía De
Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.U.
* Logista has today announced that offer price has been set
at 13.00 euro per share implying a market capitalisation for
Logista of approximately 1.7258 bln euro
* Deal offer size is 36,204,545 shares, representing 27.3
pct of Logista's issued share capital on admission
* Gross proceeds from IPO will be approximately 470.7
million euros at offer price, excluding over-allotment option
* Maximum deal offer size is 39,824,999 shares (assuming
full exercise of over-allotment option
* Following IPO, Imperial Tobacco will hold approximately
72.7 pct of Logista's shares, assuming no exercise of
over-allotment option
* Logista and selling shareholder are subject to a 180 day
lock-up period
