July 10 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc

* Offer price for Logista

* Announces successful pricing of IPO of Compañía De Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.U.

* Logista has today announced that offer price has been set at 13.00 euro per share implying a market capitalisation for Logista of approximately 1.7258 bln euro

* Deal offer size is 36,204,545 shares, representing 27.3 pct of Logista's issued share capital on admission

* Gross proceeds from IPO will be approximately 470.7 million euros at offer price, excluding over-allotment option

* Maximum deal offer size is 39,824,999 shares (assuming full exercise of over-allotment option

* Following IPO, Imperial Tobacco will hold approximately 72.7 pct of Logista's shares, assuming no exercise of over-allotment option

* Logista and selling shareholder are subject to a 180 day lock-up period