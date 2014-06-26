June 26 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc :

* Price range for the IPO of Logista

* Announces price range for planned IPO of Compañía De Distribución integral Logista Holdings S.A.U. following approval by Comisión Nacional Del Mercado De Valores of prospectus relating to IPO

* Price range is set at 12.50 euro to 15.50 euro per share

* Mid-point of price range implies a market capitalisation for logista of approximately 1,859 million euro

* Final price is currently expected to be announced on or around 10 July 2014 and may be outside this range

* Offer comprises sale of existing shares only