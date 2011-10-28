(Corrects paragraph 5 to clarify that the entities listed are
* Plans to invest part of proceeds in majority-owned unit
* Will list shares on NYSE under symbol 'IMPV'
Oct 28 Data security solutions provider Imperva
Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to price its initial
public offering at $14-$16 per share.
In June, Imperva had filed to raise up to $75 million in its
common stock offering.
The San Francisco Bay Area-based company has applied to list
its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
'IMPV'.
The offering is being underwritten by J.P. Morgan, Deutsche
Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Lazard Capital Markets and
Pacific Crest Securities.
The stockholders of the company include entities associated
with Accel Partners, Greylock Partners, U.S. Venture Partners
and Venrock.
Imperva plans to invest part of the proceeds generated in
its majority-owned unit, Incapsula, it said in the filing.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
