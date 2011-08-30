JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 Impala Platinum (Implats), the world's second largest platinum producer, said on Tuesday it has stopped work at one of the shaft projects at its Impala Rustenburg mine in South Africa after a worker died in an accident there.

The National Union of Mineworkers said in a statement that a contractor working for construction firm Murray & Roberts died at the shaft after he was struck by a rock.

Implats confirmed the fatality.

"We can confirm that there was a fatality at 20 Shaft which we have closed following this tragic event," spokeswoman Alice Lourens said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)