European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 Impala Platinum , the world's second-largest producer of the precious metal, said on Friday that a search and rescue operation was underway for two workers trapped after a fall of rock incident at its Rustenburg operation and production was stopped at the affected shaft.
"The incident is currently being investigated and the shaft has been closed. Impala Rustenburg will not be in production on Monday while we undertake a comprehensive safety review," Implats said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
* Heat wave forecast to last days (Adds comment from energy market operator, minister, updates temperatures)