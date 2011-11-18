JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 Impala Platinum , the world's second-largest producer of the precious metal, said on Friday that a search and rescue operation was underway for two workers trapped after a fall of rock incident at its Rustenburg operation and production was stopped at the affected shaft.

"The incident is currently being investigated and the shaft has been closed. Impala Rustenburg will not be in production on Monday while we undertake a comprehensive safety review," Implats said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Stella Mapenzauswa)