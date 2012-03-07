JOHANNESBURG, March 7 Workers at Impala
Platinum, the world's second-largest producer of the
precious metal, ignored calls to join a one-day nationwide
strike, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Tens of thousands of South Africans joined a one-day
national strike on Wednesday, hitting other mining production,
as the biggest labour group in the continent's largest economy
flexed its muscles to remind the ruling ANC of its political
clout.
"We have not been impacted at all," Implats executive Johan
Theron told Reuters.
Implats is just recovering from a six-week labour-related
stoppage at its Rustenburg mine, the world's biggest platinum
operation.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)