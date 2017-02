JOHANNESBURG Oct 10 Impala Platinum , the world's second-largest producer of the precious metal, said on Monday it has reached a two-year wage deal with South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers, putting to rest the possibility of a strike at the miner.

Implats said the agreement was for increases of between 8 to 10 percent, depending on worker category. NUM had asked for 14 percent increases across the board.

The company said the deal also applies to its operating subsidiaries Impala Platinum and Marula Platinum. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan)