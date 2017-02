SELOUS, Zimbabwe Oct 13 Local communities are to acquire a 10 percent stake in Implats' Zimbabwe unit Zimplats , Implats Chief Executive David Brown said on Wednesday.

Impala Platinum plans a third phase expansion at Zimplats from 2014 that will raise output to 360,000 ounces per annum, Brown said, adding that Zimplats s Zimbabwe unit would provide a $10 million fund for the Zimbabwe Community Trust as part of an empowerment deal. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Nelson Banya, Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)