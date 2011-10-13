* Expansion to raise Zimplats output to 360,000 ounces/annum
* Offers technical assistance at claim given to state
* $10 mln to fund empowerment programme
By MacDonald Dzirutwe and Nelson Banya
SELOUS, Zimbabwe, Oct 13 Local communities are
to acquire a 10 percent stake in Implats' Zimbabwe unit
Zimplats under an empowerment deal, Implats Chief
Executive David Brown said on Wednesday.
Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest producer of the
precious metal, said in September a Zimbabwe government threat
to remove Zimplats licence had "fallen away" after an agreement
on a revised plan to comply with a law requiring foreign mining
firms to turn over a 51 percent stake to local blacks.
Speaking at the official launch of the Zimbabwe Community
Trust set up as part of the compliance measures, Brown said
Impala Platinum planned a third phase of its expansion programme
at Zimplats from 2014 which would raise output to 360,000 ounces
per annum.
Since Zimplats would not be able to declare a dividend until
its $500 million expansion project was concluded "the Zimplats
board has agreed to fund the operations of the Trust to the tune
of $10 million over a three-year period", Brown said.
He offered Zimplats' technical assistance to help state firm
Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation mine a claim valued at
$153 milllion he said had not been utilised since being released
to the government.
"In 2006, Zimplats released ground with 36 million ounces
worth of resource. We note, however, that there's no production
on those claims. We offer our technical assistance to bring that
resource into production," Brown said.
(Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Phumza Macanda)