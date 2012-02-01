Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 1 Impala Platinum , the world's second largest producer of the precious metal, said on Wednesday that its workforce at Rustenburg had again failed to report for duty.
Spokeswoman Alice Lourens said a further announcement would be made later. The company has been losing an estimated 3,000 ounces a day over the past fortnight because of a walk-out at Rustenburg that was declared illegal by a court and resulted in the dismissal of around 5,000 workers. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Sherilee Lakmidas)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)