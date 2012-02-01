JOHANNESBURG Feb 1 Impala Platinum , the world's second largest producer of the precious metal, said on Wednesday that its workforce at Rustenburg had again failed to report for duty.

Spokeswoman Alice Lourens said a further announcement would be made later. The company has been losing an estimated 3,000 ounces a day over the past fortnight because of a walk-out at Rustenburg that was declared illegal by a court and resulted in the dismissal of around 5,000 workers. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Sherilee Lakmidas)