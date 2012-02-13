JOHANNESBURG Feb 13 Impala Platinum , the world's second largest platinum producer, said on Monday it was unlikely to restart its Rustenberg operations, where it has been losing 3,000 ounces a day in output for almost a month, before next week.

"There is unlikely to be any production this week. We will restart early next week at best," spokesman Bob Gillmore told Reuters.

The company's Rustenburg operations have been halted for close to a month after a labour dispute led to the sacking of 17,200 employees.

Gillmore said the company started rehiring last week and to date 1,300 of the 5,000 rockdrill operators required had been re-employed. He said the company needed at least 2,000 to get started.

The dispute centered on a retention bonus awarded to miners and has been punctuated by violence but Gillmore said things had been "very quiet" over the weekend.

Implats Chief Executive David Brown cautioned last week in an interview with Reuters that it would take "a few weeks" to get back to full production.

Implats accounts for close to 25 percent of global platinum output.

