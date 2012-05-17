* Implats' Rustenburg op is world's largest platinum mine
* Production not affected but one person shot in violence
JOHANNESBURG May 17 Impala Platinum,
the world's second-largest platinum producer, said on Thursday
rival unions clashed again at its troubled Rustenburg mine, but
police had intervened and production was not affected.
A turf war between the dominant National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) shut the Rustenburg mine for six weeks
earlier this year, costing Implats 120,000 ounces in lost
production and pushing the spot price of platinum higher.
"Implats confirms that there were two incidences at its
Rustenburg mine this morning involving a confrontation between
rival unions," the company said in a statement.
"Supporters of the NUM and AMCU clashed at two different
locations on the mine property, requiring the intervention of
the SA Police Services," Implats said.
The company said one person had been shot and was in a
serious condition and the situation remained "tense."
During the six weeks when Rustenburg was shut earlier this
year at least 3 people died in violence related to the union
clashes.
Implats' Rustenburg operation is the world's largest
platinum mine and accounts for about 15 percent of global
production. Spot platinum on Thursday afternoon was little
changed on the news, around $1,452 an ounce.
