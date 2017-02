JOHANNESBURG Feb 16 Impala Platinum has lost 1.2 billion rand in revenue from labour disruptions at its Rustenburg operations, the chief executive of the world's second-largest platinum miner said on Thursday.

David Brown made the comment on a conference call with reporters.

The company is currently re-hiring workers at the operations, after firing more than 17,000 following a disagreement over pay. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)