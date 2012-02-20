JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 Impala Platinum , the world's second-largest producer of the precious metal, said on Monday it has lost 80,000 ounces of production at its flagship Rustenburg operation due to a violent labour dispute there that has entered its fifth week.

The Rustenburg operation is the world's largest platinum mine and accounts for about 60 percent of Implats' output. The disruptions are a reason behind an 18 percent rise in the spot platinum price since the start of the year. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)