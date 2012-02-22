By Amanda Cooper and Sherilee Lakmidas
| LONDON/JOHANNESBURG
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG Feb 22 Impala
Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer,
has warned customers that its April platinum deliveries would be
down about 50 percent due to labour problems at its Rustenburg
mine.
The resumption of normal operations has been further
delayed, and April deliveries will be affected, Implats group
executive for marketing, Derek Engelbrecht, said in a letter to
end-users.
"It is a little difficult to try and estimate the quantum
for April, but our best guess at this stage would be again for
about 50 percent of normal," Engelbrecht said in the letter,
obtained by Reuters.
Implats has lost more than 80,000 ounces of platinum
production over the past few weeks as the company fights to get
miners back to work at South Africa's Rustenburg, the world's
largest platinum mine.
Illegal strike action at the mine led to the dismissal of
over 17,000 people earlier this month, bringing it to a
standstill.
The company is rehiring these workers, but only about half
have come forward, and Implats has warned that it could take
weeks before the mine is back in full production.
The company's refinery had held enough supplies to process
platinum group metals (PGM) for four months, and it has lost at
least a month's production, so the strike could start affecting
deliveries within three months.
"This is part of our ongoing procedure to manage the market
impact of the strike," Implats Chief Executive David Brown said
of the memo sent to clients.
Analysts, who are not seriously concerned about the loss of
production so far, said Implats is unlikely to declare a force
majeure and has instead got its clients to agree on reduced
deliveries until the mine is back in full production.
"The announced loses have breached our initial forecasts. An
ongoing strike would therefore result in absolute PGM sales
losses, which has been largely mitigated to date by the
existence of PGM inventories," said SBG Securities PGM analyst
Justin Froneman.
"Any additional losses would likely result in full-year
production downgrades," he said.
Analysts have said they would be concerned if the labor
unrest spread to other companies.
Froneman said other platinum producers might be affected
should Implats accede to current demand for wage increases,
which could put pressure on them to follow suit.
"It is a messy situation and we are watching it closely. The
timing of a resolution is critical," he said.
The labour dispute, which has pitted rival unions against
each other, has been marked by violence. A police spokesman said
an Implats conference room near one of the Rustenburg shafts had
been set alight on Wednesday morning.
(Additional reporting and editing by Ed Stoddard in
Johannesburg, editing by Jane Baird)