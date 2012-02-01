(Adds background)

JOHANNESBURG Feb 1 Impala Platinum , the world's second largest producer of the precious metal, said on Wednesday that 18,000 workers were now staying away from its Rustenburg operations after downing tools in sympathy with others fired for an illegal strike.

Spokeswoman Alice Lourens said the company could not say when mine would be able to resume production.

Lourens also said there had been intimidation at the mine and the company had evidence another union aside from the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), South Africa's biggest labour group, had been trying to recruit new members.

NUM represents 70 percent of the workforce and signed a two-year wage deal with Implats last year.

The disruption has cost the company roughly 36,000 platinum ounces in lost production -- about 3,000 ounces a day -- since it began almost two weeks ago.

A prolonged stoppage could make the company's target of 1.7 million ounces over the 2012 financial year difficult to achieve.

The unrest began when 5,000 drillers downed tools in a strike that a court declared illegal, leading to their dismissal.

Other workers have since failed to report for duty out of sympathy, even though the company has allowed the fired workers to reapply for their jobs.

Safety stoppages have also hit platinum output across the sector in South Africa, which accounts for about 80 percent of the global supply of the key industrial metal.

Platinum's spot price is up 15 percent since the start of the year to over $1,600 an ounce.

Aquarius Platinum, the world's fourth-largest primary producer, joined a chorus of industry warnings on Tuesday that a government drive to cut accidents was leading to lengthier and more costly halts to production.

Lonmin, the world's no. 3 platinum producer, said last week increased safety inspections actually increased risks as they interrupted the flow of operations.

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, writing by Ed Stoddard, editing by Ed Cropley)