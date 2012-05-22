JOHANNESBURG May 22 Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer, said most workers were not reporting for duty at its Rustenburg mine on Tuesday because of labour unrest.

Police earlier said protests had flared up at an informal settlement near the Rustenburg operation which was shut for six weeks earlier this year because of a turf war between rival unions, costing Implats 120,000 ounces in lost output. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)