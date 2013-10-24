JOHANNESBURG Oct 24 A government mediator has
granted South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union permission to call a strike against Impala
Platinum, the world's second largest producer of the
precious metal said on Thursday.
"A certificate of non-resolution, which is essentially a
strike certificate, has been issued, allowing AMCU to call a
protected wage strike, subject to a 48-hour notice period,"
Implats said in a statement after wage talks deadlocked.
AMCU officials were not immediately available for comment
but Implats said it was hopeful talks would continue.
On Wednesday, AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa said he
expected to reach a similar impasse this week with Anglo
American Platinum, the world No. 1 platinum producer.
Implats said it had offered its lowest-paid workers
increases of at least 8 percent for 2014 and then annual raises
of 7 percent for the following two years. South Africa's
inflation rate is currently 6 percent.
Known for its uncompromising stance in negotiations, AMCU
has been pushing for a more than doubling of the minimum basic
pay for entry-level miners to 12,500 rand ($1,300) a month under
the populist battle cry of a "living wage."
AMCU has emerged as the dominant union on South Africa's
platinum belt, home to 80 percent of the white metal used for
building emissions-capping converters in automobiles, after
poaching tens of thousands of members from the once unrivalled
National Union of Mineworkers last year in a turf war.