JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 South Africa's main mineworkers union said on Friday separate wage talks with Exxaro Resources and Impala Platinum , the world's second-largest platinum producer, had deadlocked but strike action was not imminent.

In the case of Implats, the union said it "consult with its members for a further mandate" while with Exxaro it will hold further talks at a later date with a government mediator.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Ed Stoddard)