UPDATE 5-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 The leader of South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Tuesday that a strike-averting wage settlement with the world's second-largest platinum producer Impala Platinum was close.
"We think we are very close with Implats," NUM General Secretary Frans Baleni told Reuters on the sidelines of a chromite industry conference in Johannesburg.
The union has been seeking a 14 percent rise in wage while Implats has offered annual increases of 8 to 10 percent for two years.
The two sides are meeting again on Thursday for mediated talks. An agreement would stop a potentially crippling strike at the company which produces around 1.8 million ounces of platinum a year.
Bigger rival Anglo American Platinum , the world's top platinum producer which accounts for about 40 percent of global supply, has already settled with unions for raises of 8 to 10 percent over two years. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
* Mining council seeks review of closures (Adds more quotes, background)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A U.S. weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña has faded and neutral conditions are likely to continue in the coming months, though it noted some chance that the El Niño phenomenon may reappear as early as the Northern Hemisphere spring.