JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 The leader of South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Tuesday that a strike-averting wage settlement with the world's second-largest platinum producer Impala Platinum was close.

"We think we are very close with Implats," NUM General Secretary Frans Baleni told Reuters on the sidelines of a chromite industry conference in Johannesburg.

The union has been seeking a 14 percent rise in wage while Implats has offered annual increases of 8 to 10 percent for two years.

The two sides are meeting again on Thursday for mediated talks. An agreement would stop a potentially crippling strike at the company which produces around 1.8 million ounces of platinum a year.

Bigger rival Anglo American Platinum , the world's top platinum producer which accounts for about 40 percent of global supply, has already settled with unions for raises of 8 to 10 percent over two years. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)