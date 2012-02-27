JOHANNESBURG Feb 27 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) urged its members on Monday to accept an offer by Impala Platinum to rehire miners at its Rustenburg operation, the scene of a violent illegal strike that has pushed platinum prices higher.

NUM General Secretary Frans Baleni said the workers needed to accept the offer "to prevent permanent job losses". It remains unclear if they will heed the call amid intimidation against workers who have tried to return to work.

The strike at Implats' Rustenburg operation, the world's largest platinum mine, has cost the company at least 80,000 ounces in lost output and is a key reason behind a 21 percent spike in the precious metal's spot price this year.

Production has effectively been halted since Jan. 12.

The strike has pitted the NUM against an upstart union, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), and saw Implats sack 17,200 workers. Three men have been killed in clashes between the rival factions.

Implats said on Saturday workers had until 1300 GMT on Wednesday to reapply for their jobs. By Saturday, more than 8,700 had already reapplied, the company said.

It has said that because the strike had reduced its operational capacity, it would only be able to rehire 15,000 of the 17,200 fired workers. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)