JOHANNESBURG Feb 27 South Africa's
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) urged its members on Monday
to accept an offer by Impala Platinum to rehire miners
at its Rustenburg operation, the scene of a violent illegal
strike that has pushed platinum prices higher.
NUM General Secretary Frans Baleni said the workers needed
to accept the offer "to prevent permanent job losses". It
remains unclear if they will heed the call amid intimidation
against workers who have tried to return to work.
The strike at Implats' Rustenburg operation, the world's
largest platinum mine, has cost the company at least 80,000
ounces in lost output and is a key reason behind a 21 percent
spike in the precious metal's spot price this year.
Production has effectively been halted since Jan. 12.
The strike has pitted the NUM against an upstart union, the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), and
saw Implats sack 17,200 workers. Three men have been killed in
clashes between the rival factions.
Implats said on Saturday workers had until 1300 GMT on
Wednesday to reapply for their jobs. By Saturday, more than
8,700 had already reapplied, the company said.
It has said that because the strike had reduced its
operational capacity, it would only be able to rehire 15,000 of
the 17,200 fired workers.
