JOHANNESBURG May 23 Impala Platinum
confirmed on Wednesday that its flagship Rustenburg mine, where
it is losing 3,000 ounces a day, had shut for a second day
running because of the latest flare-up in a union turf struggle.
Implats head of human resources Johan Theron also told
Reuters that the Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU) was demanding recognition and claimed to have
10,000 members at Rustenburg, or a third of the workforce.
AMCU has been challenging the dominant National Union of
Mineworkers for membership at the mine.
