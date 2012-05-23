JOHANNESBURG May 23 Impala Platinum confirmed on Wednesday that its flagship Rustenburg mine, where it is losing 3,000 ounces a day, had shut for a second day running because of the latest flare-up in a union turf struggle.

Implats head of human resources Johan Theron also told Reuters that the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) was demanding recognition and claimed to have 10,000 members at Rustenburg, or a third of the workforce.

AMCU has been challenging the dominant National Union of Mineworkers for membership at the mine. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard)