JOHANNESBURG, March 28 The trade union spat that brought Impala Platinum's Rustenburg operations to a halt for six weeks earlier this year is threatening to reignite after the country's largest mining union walked out of talks with its smaller rival on Wednesday.

Over the past week there have been indications that rivalry between the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and new, smaller union the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) is still simmering, Implats executive Johan Theron said.

"There is always the risk of it flaring up again," said Theron, referring to the battle for union membership that led to an illegal strike, which cost the company 120,000 ounces of lost production in late January and February.

Recently the Implats rockdrill operators, who initiated the wildcat strike under the sway of AMCU, have tried to stop workers from going underground and have confiscated keys of NUM offices at all the Rustenburg shafts, said Theron.

The incidents only delayed workers from getting to the workplace and did not hurt production, he said.

Implats, NUM and representatives of the rockdrill operators met on Friday and again on Wednesday to try and iron out differences and get to the bottom of the evident discontent among some of the workers.

ULTERIOR MOTIVES

The NUM on Wednesday walked away from the discussions, however, and said there was involvement of a third party "with ulterior motives".

"We are convinced that these so-called representatives who are self-imposed are used by third forces, and we have appealed to them to go and rethink their strategies," said Eddie Majadibodu, the NUM's chief negotiator at Implats.

The trade union, whose membership at Implats has dipped to 65 percent from around 70 percent before the strike, went so far as to call on law enforcement officers to take action against anyone intimidating the workforce into not reporting for work.

"We have always said that this is not a simple wage issue," said Implats' Theron. There have been rumblings of a call for higher salaries, but the representatives for the rockdrill operators have still made no clear, formal demands, he said.

JP Morgan analysts last week flagged the danger of ongoing labour discontent at Implats.

'The workers' bitter pay grievances have not yet been resolved. This is a risk, though negotiations are planned," JP Morgan's precious metals research team said.

($1 = 7.5944 South African rand) (editing by Jane Baird)