JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 Impala Platinum , the world's second-largest producer of the precious metal, was meeting South Africa's main mine union on Thursday in the hope of halting a strike that could threaten its annual platinum output of 1.8 million ounces.

A spokesman for the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said the talks, which have gone before a government mediator, began at 1000 GMT.

NUM General Secretary Frans Baleni said on Tuesday that he thought a deal was "very close," signaling that a potentially crippling work stoppage could be avoided.

The union said in a statement on Wednesday the main issue was the minimum wage paid by Implats. It also said the miner was currently offering annual wage increases of 8 to 10 percent for the next two years.

NUM has said it wants 14 percent increases across the board.

Bigger rival Anglo American Platinum , the world's top platinum producer which accounts for about 40 percent of global supply, has already settled with unions for raises of 8 to 10 percent over the next two years. ($1 = 7.389 South African Rand) (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by David Dolan)