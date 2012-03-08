UPDATE 2-Dutch oil storage company Vopak warns of wait for profit growth
* Shares slump to one-year low (Adds details, CFO comments)
JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South Africa's Impala Platinum has denied it made an "irrevocable offer" to hand over a stake in its local unit to the government of Zimbabwe.
"Implats has not made an irrevocable offer to the Zimbabwe government today," the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.
A senior Zimbabwe minister told Reuters on Wednesday that the world's second-largest platinum producer had made the offer to hand over a 29.5 percent stake in its Zimplats unit to a state-run fund.
Harare has been pushing Implats to hand over majority control of the unit to local investors under a new and controversial black empowerment law.
Implats said it was committed to finding an "equitable and mutually acceptable solution". (Reporting by David Dolan and Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Shares slump to one-year low (Adds details, CFO comments)
* Deadline to seal SAIL-ArcelorMittal joint venture ends in May
ZURICH, Feb 16 Clariant's Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann has doused speculation the Swiss speciality chemical maker could soon unload its plastics and coatings business and use the proceeds to buy a big, faster-growing target.