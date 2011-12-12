* Stake first phase of complying with empowerment law
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, Dec 12 Zimbabwe's Mimosa mine, a
joint venture between Impala Platinum and Aquarius
, has given a 10 percent stake to locals, a government
minister said on Monday, as it aims to meet a controversial law
on local ownership.
British banks Barclays Plc and Standard Chartered
Plc have also offered to sell 10 percent stakes in
their local units, although the government believes that is not
enough, Youth and Empowerment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere said.
President Robert Mugabe's drive to force mines and banks to
surrender at least 51 percent shares to locals has unnerved
overseas investors and further divided the government Mugabe
formed with rival Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai in 2009.
"This is the first phase of (Mimosa's) compliance, they have
given 10 percent shareholding to the community after reaching an
agreement with the community, and have already signed,"
Kasukuwere told reporters.
In a statement, Aquarius confirmed Mimosa had signed an
agreement with Zvishavane Community Share Ownership Trust, set
up to benefit the communities surrounding the mine.
It said issuing equity to Zvishavane was an "indivisible
part of a final indigenisation plan", which is still under
discussion in talks between Mimosa and the government .
The offers from the two UK banks, however, were "paltry",
Kasukuwere said, adding the government would also continue
discussions with the lenders.
"We have said to them the fact that you are giving us
carrots does not change the law," he said. "If they had that (10
percent) proposal some 5-7 years ago we shouldn't be talking
about indigenisation."
Kasukuwere said South Africa's Standard Bank Group
had presented a "comprehensive plan" for selling a stake in its
Stanbic Zimbabwe unit to locals which the government was
reviewing.
Cash-strapped Zimbabwe has no money to pay for the majority
stakes it is claiming but Kasukuwere has previously said the
government owned the minerals in the ground and would use their
value to calculate shareholding in the mining companies.
Mugabe told supporters at an annual conference over the
weekend that he would not back down from pursuing the programme
some critics fear may damage the recovery of an economy emerging
from a decade of decline.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by David Dolan and
Jane Merriman)