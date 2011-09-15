JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 Impala Platinum , the world's second-largest producer of the precious metal, said on Thursday a Zimbabwe government threat to remove the licence of its unit in the country Zimplats' had "fallen away".

The government and Zimplats said on Tuesday they had agreed to produce a revised plan for a law requiring foreign mining firms to turn over a 51 percent stake to local blacks.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)