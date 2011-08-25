JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 Impala Platinum , the world's second largest platinum producer, wants to retain full control of its Zimbabwe operations Zimplats and is confident it will not have to transfer 51 percent of the stake to locals, chief executive David Brown said on Thursday.

"We are confident that it will not be at 51 percent equity. We believe that negotiations are ongoing with government and we believe an adequate and appropriate level of ownership is one that will be final result," he said at a presentation after the group unveiled its annual results.

"We are not necessarily willing sellers," he said, adding the group also wanted to retain majority control over the operations there. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Phumza Macanda)