MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 Impala Platinum , the world's second largest platinum producer, wants to retain full control of its Zimbabwe operations Zimplats and is confident it will not have to transfer 51 percent of the stake to locals, chief executive David Brown said on Thursday.
"We are confident that it will not be at 51 percent equity. We believe that negotiations are ongoing with government and we believe an adequate and appropriate level of ownership is one that will be final result," he said at a presentation after the group unveiled its annual results.
"We are not necessarily willing sellers," he said, adding the group also wanted to retain majority control over the operations there. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Phumza Macanda)
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers gearing up for what could be a prolonged strike at the world's leading copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida, are stockpiling rations and supplies to survive the searing sun and bone-chilling nights of Chile's northern high-desert.
Feb 9 Mexican cement producer Cemex reported a 48 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations, on increased demand in Mexico, and it forecast sales volume growth of up to 3 percent in 2017.