BRIEF-Bachem Holding FY net income rose 29.4 pct to CHF 41.2 mln
* Full-year sales of 236.5 million Swiss francs ($237.33 million) (2015: 208.6 million francs, +13.4 percent in francs)
Sept 12 Implenia AG : * Says wins infrastructure contract in Western Norway * Says project is worth around NOK 100 million (almost CHF 15 million) * Says project in municipality of Meland mainly involves widening existing E39
European highway * Source text: bit.ly/1nPEeso * Further company coverage
March 16 Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.