July 25 Implenia AG : * Says projects operating income of just under CHF 26 million for H1 2014,

result that is below previous year's figure (CHF 30 million) * Says expects operating income in excess of the CHF 100 million mark at the

end of FY 2014 * Says remains confident and reaffirms its medium-term EBIT target of CHF

end of FY 2014 * Says remains confident and reaffirms its medium-term EBIT target of CHF

140-150 million