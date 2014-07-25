Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
July 25 Implenia AG : * Says projects operating income of just under CHF 26 million for H1 2014,
result that is below previous year's figure (CHF 30 million) * Says expects operating income in excess of the CHF 100 million mark at the
end of FY 2014 * Says remains confident and reaffirms its medium-term EBIT target of CHF
140-150 million * Source text: bit.ly/1AeBddy * Further company coverage
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process