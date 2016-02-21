ZURICH Feb 21 Implenia Chief Executive
Officer Anton Affentranger will remain at the construction
company for two years, he told a Swiss newspaper.
Affentranger told NZZ am Sonntag his relationship with
former chairman Hubert Achermann had grown "cool" prior to the
latter's resignation with immediate effect at the beginning of
February.
With the boardroom shuffle, Affentranger said he had
reassured remaining members that he was available to lead
Implenia for the medium term.
"I see a time horizon of two years in which I'll stay at
Implenia," he said. "I'm hoping that's enough time for the board
to agree to an internal plan of succession."
Achermann is being replaced by former Credit Suisse banker
Hans-Ulrich Meister.
