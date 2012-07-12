MILAN, July 12 Activist fund manager Amber
Capital has increased its stake in Impregilo to 8.47
percent, a source close to the situation told Reuters, a level
that allows it to play kingmaker in the battle for control at
Italy's biggest construction group.
Shareholders of Impregilo are holding on Thursday a key
meeting that could decide who gets the upper hand at the Italian
group.
Two families, the Gavios and the Salinis, are fighting for
control of Impregilo. Each own a stake of just below 30 percent,
a level above which the Italian law requires the launch of a
mandatory takeover offer.
"Amber has deposited 8.47 percent at the AGM," the source
said. Previously Amber had a stake of about 5 percent.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)