MILAN, July 12 A Milan court has rejected a
request by builder Salini to block certain investors from voting
at a shareholder meeting of construction group Impregilo
on Thursday set to decide on a possible management
overhaul, a judicial source said.
Salini is contesting control of the 1.3 billion euro ($1.6
billion) company with rival Gavio.
Salini believes certain unidentified Impregilo shareholders
have acted in concert with Gavio, de facto exceeding the 30
percent threshold that triggers a mandatory takeover under
Italian law.
Both Salini and Gavio hold just below 30 percent of
Impregilo.
The AGM, which starts at 0800 GMT, is due to vote on a
Salini proposal to oust the Gavio-controlled board and put in
place one chosen by Salini.
In the run-up to the meeting the rhetoric has heated up with
complaints to market regulator Consob and legal actions.
Italian daily Corriere della Sera said on Thursday Consob
officials and tax police have seized documents from the
headquarters of the Gavio and Salini groups.
Consob and Salini were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 0.8164 euros)
(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; Editing by Mark Potter)