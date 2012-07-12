* Shareholders reject delay to Sept in razor-thin vote

* Salini seen having upper hand at next meeting

* Impregilo shares end down 1.5 pct, in line with sector (Adds details, quotes, shares)

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, July 12 Investors in Impregilo SpA will meet again on July 17 to vote on a board overhaul which could lead to a drastic change in strategy and investor returns at the company, which ranks as Italy's biggest builder.

The group, which is helping expand the Panama Canal, is at the centre of a battle for control involving two opposing prominent Italian construction families, the Gavios and the Salinis.

Both hold just less than 30 percent, above which a takeover bid for the whole group is mandatory.

Investors were supposed to vote on Thursday on a Salini proposal to revoke the Gavio-controlled board and name a new one. But the annual meeting failed to take a decision on the matter after the Gavio side sought to postpone the meeting to Sept. 3.

After five hours of heated debate, the assembly rejected the proposal in a razor-thin vote, which showed that the Salinis might have the upper hand at next meeting.

"I'm glad the proposal to postpone the meeting (to Sept. 3) did not go through. A delay would have been an expropriation of shareholder rights," Salini CEO Pietro Salini said after the meeting.

Abstentions tipped the balance against the Gavio side, which was just a couple of thousand shares short of getting the required majority of 158 million shares. Im pregilo Chairman Fabrizio Palenzona adjourned the AGM to July 17.

The Rome-based Salini group wants to merge with Impregilo to forge a construction sector champion with 7 billion euros in sales. It aims to sell all of Impregilo's non-construction assets, including its stake in Brazilian highway group Ecorodovias, and has promised a dividend of between 1.5 and 2 euros a share.

Gavio's plan for Impregilo is to continue to focus on both construction and concessions and envisages a smaller asset disposal programme. Gavio, a more diversified group which includes lucrative Italian motorways, plans a share buyback.

Decisive in the contest are minority shareholders such as activist investment fund Amber Capital, whose 8.5 percent stake makes it Impregilo's no. 3 investor.

Investors representing 80.99 percent of Impregilo's capital were present at the AGM on Thursday and the number is likely to be replicated on July 17.

Institutions such as Mediobanca, with a combined stake of about 5 percent, are seen backing the Gavio side, while Salini is boosted by an extra 1.9 percent of proxy votes, which Palenzona excluded from the vote on Thursday.

Shares in Impregilo, which have risen about 130 percent since September when Salini started to build its stake, ended down 1.5 percent at 3.16 euros. (Editing by David Holmes)