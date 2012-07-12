* Shareholders reject delay to Sept in razor-thin vote
* Salini seen having upper hand at next meeting
* Impregilo shares end down 1.5 pct, in line with sector
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, July 12 Investors in Impregilo SpA
will meet again on July 17 to vote on a board overhaul
which could lead to a drastic change in strategy and investor
returns at the company, which ranks as Italy's biggest builder.
The group, which is helping expand the Panama Canal, is at
the centre of a battle for control involving two opposing
prominent Italian construction families, the Gavios and the
Salinis.
Both hold just less than 30 percent, above which a takeover
bid for the whole group is mandatory.
Investors were supposed to vote on Thursday on a Salini
proposal to revoke the Gavio-controlled board and name a new
one. But the annual meeting failed to take a decision on the
matter after the Gavio side sought to postpone the meeting to
Sept. 3.
After five hours of heated debate, the assembly rejected the
proposal in a razor-thin vote, which showed that the Salinis
might have the upper hand at next meeting.
"I'm glad the proposal to postpone the meeting (to Sept. 3)
did not go through. A delay would have been an expropriation of
shareholder rights," Salini CEO Pietro Salini said after the
meeting.
Abstentions tipped the balance against the Gavio side, which
was just a couple of thousand shares short of getting the
required majority of 158 million shares. Im pregilo Chairman
Fabrizio Palenzona adjourned the AGM to July 17.
The Rome-based Salini group wants to merge with Impregilo to
forge a construction sector champion with 7 billion euros in
sales. It aims to sell all of Impregilo's non-construction
assets, including its stake in Brazilian highway group
Ecorodovias, and has promised a dividend of between
1.5 and 2 euros a share.
Gavio's plan for Impregilo is to continue to focus on both
construction and concessions and envisages a smaller asset
disposal programme. Gavio, a more diversified group which
includes lucrative Italian motorways, plans a share buyback.
Decisive in the contest are minority shareholders such as
activist investment fund Amber Capital, whose 8.5 percent stake
makes it Impregilo's no. 3 investor.
Investors representing 80.99 percent of Impregilo's capital
were present at the AGM on Thursday and the number is likely to
be replicated on July 17.
Institutions such as Mediobanca, with a combined
stake of about 5 percent, are seen backing the Gavio side, while
Salini is boosted by an extra 1.9 percent of proxy votes, which
Palenzona excluded from the vote on Thursday.
Shares in Impregilo, which have risen about 130 percent
since September when Salini started to build its stake, ended
down 1.5 percent at 3.16 euros.
(Editing by David Holmes)