MILAN, July 17 Investors in Impregilo meet on Tuesday to vote on whether the builder needs a board overhaul, possibly tipping the balance in a bitter fight to control the group between two prominent Italian families in the construction business.

The nine-month long clash between the Gavios and the Salinis over Italy's biggest builder has handed minority investors a rare power in a country where dealmaking traditionally takes place behind the scenes.

The two groups, which each hold nearly 30 percent of Impregilo, have lured funds and small investors for weeks to collect proxy votes ahead of the meeting.

The AGM, which started shortly after 0830 GMT, is due to vote on a Salini proposal to oust the Gavio-controlled board and put in place one chosen by Salini. In the end the decision is among two different strategies and shareholder reward plans.

Impregilo, which is helping expand the Panama Canal, came close to bankruptcy in 2007, when it was embroiled in a fraud investigation into waste contracts in Naples. The case dragged on for years but today Impregilo is in better shape.

The board overhaul vote was initially due last week but it was postponed by five days after a long and heated assembly, which appeared to give Salini a razor-thin edge.

Decisive in the contest are minority shareholders such as fund Amber Capital, whose 8.5 percent stake makes it Impregilo's No.3 shareholder, as well as other small and micro investors.

The fight - peppered by accusations, regulatory complaints and legal actions - could continue whoever wins Tuesday's vote, raising risks Impregilo ends up in a management deadlock.

A takeover bid, which would be welcomed by funds, or an asset split agreement could be options to unlock any stalemate.

Impregilo shares, which have more than doubled in value since September, when Salini started stake-building, were up 0.2 percent by 1045 GMT. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)