* AGM installs Salini-backed board, ousts Gavio leadership

* Move advances Salini ambition for merger with Impregilo

* Gavio sees hard fight ahead, promises opposition to Salini

* Impregilo shares drop 2.6 percent in volatile session (Adds detail, shares)

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, July 17 Italian construction group Salini won boardroom control of peer Impregilo on Tuesday, sidelining long-standing rival investor Gavio and advancing its ambitions to merge with the domestic market leader.

A shareholder meeting backed Salini's proposal to oust the Gavio-controlled board in a narrow vote in which activist investor fund Amber Capital played kingmaker.

Former Goldman Sachs banker Claudio Costamagna will lead a new board backed by Salini.

The nine month-long tussle between the Gavios and the Salinis, two prominent families of construction entrepreneurs, has handed minority investors a decisive role over Impregilo's future, a rare occurrence in a country where dealmaking traditionally takes place behind the scenes.

The two rivals, which each hold just below 30 percent of Impregilo, courted funds and small investors for weeks to collect as many proxy votes as possible ahead of the meeting.

"It was a complex and difficult decision," Amber Capital representative Umberto Mosetti said as he announced the fund's vote in favour of Salini's plan. A mber's stake of 8.5 percent was decisive in giving Salini a 51 percent majority at the AGM.

Rome-based Salini intends to merge with Impregilo, which is helping expand the Panama canal, to forge a pure building company with 7 billion euros ($8.6 billion) in sales.

It wants to sell all of Impregilo's non-construction assets, including its stake in Brazilian highway group Ecorodovias , and has promised a dividend of 1.5-2 euros a share.

"Growth is an obligation. Without it Impregilo cannot make investments," Salini CEO Pietro Salini told the AGM, adding that the merger of his group with Impregilo would be carried out only with the approval of the Gavios.

POSSIBLE STALEMATE

Impregilo came close to bankruptcy in 2007, when it was embroiled in a fraud investigation into waste contracts in Naples. It is now in better shape as it won back 500 million euros in cash seized as part of the probe.

The vote to overhaul Impregilo's board was initially due last week but was postponed by five days after a long and heated meeting already appeared to give Salini an edge.

During the AGM on Tuesday, some small investors expressed concern the battle - so far peppered with legal actions and regulatory complaints - could continue, paralysing the company.

They called for an agreement between the battling families or for the launch of a full takeover bid in order to unlock a possible stalemate.

"Conflicts will not end with today's assembly," Dario Trevisan, a investor representative told the AGM.

IGLI, the Gavio holding company that controls the Impregilo stake, said in a statement that Tuesday's events were just a first step of a "hard fight", which had already strongly destabilised Impregilo.

It said it was determined to oppose Salini's ambitions.

Impregilo shares, which have more than doubled in value since September, when Salini started stake-building, were down 2.4 percent at 3.214 euros by the close. ($1 = 0.8170 euros) (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and David Cowell)