BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
MILAN, March 26 ASTM, a shareholder of Italy's Impregilo, said on Tuesday it would delay evaluating a takeover bid for the construction firm.
ASTM said the construction company is worth a consolidated 4.46 euros per share. That is more than the 4.0 euros offered by rival builder Salini in a bid that ends April 12.
ASTM did not say when it would assess the bid.
Salini already owns a stake of just under 30 percent in Impregilo, and its bid values the company at 1.6 billion euros in one of Italy's largest M&A operations in recent years. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.