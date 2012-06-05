BRIEF-India Finsec unit gets in-principle nod by BSE for public issue of shares
* Says proposed public issue of equity shares of IFL Enterprises Limited on SME platform of BSE Limited
MILAN, June 5 Impregilo, the Italian builder at the centre of a control battle, is set to appoint UniCredit director Fabrizio Palenzona as chairman, its controlling shareholder Beniaminio Gavio said on Tuesday.
"I have personally asked Palenzona to join the board and become chairman. It's nearly a done deal," Gavio said, according to a spokesperson.
Palenzona would replace Massimo Ponzellini, who quit last week after being arrested in a probe relating to irregular loans granted by Popolare Milano when he was chairman of the mid-sized lender.
Gavio's control of Impregilo is being challenged by rival construction group Salini, which wants to turn Impregilo into a bigger construction-focused player.
Both the contenders hold nearly 30 percent of the builder.
Salini wants to seize board control at a shareholder meeting called for July 12. It has proposed a former Goldman Sachs banker as chairman and a rival slate of directors, mostly independents. (Reporting By Sabina Suzzi; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
Feb 20 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp :
DUBAI, Feb 20 United Arab Emirates-based Dana Gas on Monday revised down its unaudited preliminary results for 2016 to a net loss of $88 million from the net profit of $33 million which it had previously reported.