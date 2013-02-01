MILAN Feb 1 Italian builders Impregilo and Salini and their local partner Kobylarnia have won two highway contracts in Poland for 250 million euros ($342 million), Impregilo said on Friday.

The two contracts relate to the construction of three sections of the A1 Torun-Strykow highway for 73 km, it said in a statement, adding that works will be completed in 12 months.

The highway is co-financed by the European Community.

Impregilo and Salini Polska have 33.34 percent each of the venture and their Polish partner the remaining holding.

($1 = 0.7301 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)