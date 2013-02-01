MILAN Feb 1 Italian builders Impregilo
and Salini and their local partner Kobylarnia have won
two highway contracts in Poland for 250 million euros ($342
million), Impregilo said on Friday.
The two contracts relate to the construction of three
sections of the A1 Torun-Strykow highway for 73 km, it said in a
statement, adding that works will be completed in 12 months.
The highway is co-financed by the European Community.
Impregilo and Salini Polska have 33.34 percent each of the
venture and their Polish partner the remaining holding.
($1 = 0.7301 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)