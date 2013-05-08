BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
MILAN May 8 Italy's Impregilo, together with U.S. builder Parsons Corporation, has won a contract worth $254 million to build the Anacostia river tunnel in the area of Washington DC, Impregilo said on Wednesday.
In a statement the Italian builder said its share of the deal was 65 percent. The project is expected to be finalised after four years and a half. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni)
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Scandinavian banks are funding industrial developments responsible for deforestation and violence in the rainforests of Borneo, despite commitments to respect the rights of indigenous forest-dwellers, a campaign group said on Tuesday.