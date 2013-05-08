MILAN May 8 Italy's Impregilo, together with U.S. builder Parsons Corporation, has won a contract worth $254 million to build the Anacostia river tunnel in the area of Washington DC, Impregilo said on Wednesday.

In a statement the Italian builder said its share of the deal was 65 percent. The project is expected to be finalised after four years and a half. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni)